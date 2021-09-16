Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, September 20th, Davenport Community School District will require masks to be worn, regardless of vaccination status, by anyone inside a district building.

By a vote of 5-2, the DCSD school board chose to reinstitute a mask mandate, coming mere days after a federal judge blocked Governor Kim Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools. Kent Paustian and Bruce Potts were the only dissenting voices.

The new mandate will apply mainly to every school in the Davenport Community School District. It will also apply to all indoor sporting events in the district as well.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.