Davenport School District’s accreditation is back on state board of education agenda for progress update

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is set to give an update Thursday at the Iowa State Board of Education meeting.

The board will make sure the district is meeting all of its conditions in the 2020-2021 corrective action plan.

The district has been battling with its accreditation for 3 years, after being placed on conditional accreditation in 2019 for several issues, including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and serious school safety concerns.

In September 2020, the district was placed on a corrective action plan after the state said it failed to meet every objective in the action plan agreed upon between the district and the state board.

This failure caused the state board to appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to complete the action plan for the district at the district’s expense.

The temporary oversight and authority will continue through November.

The district will have to continue giving updates to the board until their corrective action plan is complete or the district is unaccredited.

For reference, when a school loses its accreditation, students could be denied admission to colleges and universities, they may be required to take remedial courses to make sure they are on track. Students may also be ineligible for scholarships when preparing for college.

The board meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines, and the district will present its progress around 12:15 pm.

