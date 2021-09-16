Fueling Family Meals: tips for easy, low-stress dinners

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is National Family Meals month and if you don’t think you have time to get everyone around the dinner table, Hy-Vee dietitian and regular PSL guest, Nina Struss, has some important reasons to make it a goal for at least one meal per day. She also offers great tips to make it easier. Scroll down to get the easy Steak Stir Fry recipe as prepared on set and to get a link for more information (or to sign up) for “Family Friendly Freezer Meals” virtual classes.

Low Stress Family Meals is an article in the current issue of Seasons magazine that outlines some of the ideas shared in this segment. Here are some bullet points of the big benefits of having family meals:

Eating family dinners has been found to lead to better and more healthful food choices. Kids who eat family dinners at home have been found to eat more fruits and vegetables and are less likely to be overweight or obese.

Eating meals together has the potential to strengthen family bonds and provide a time for the whole family to be together. Teens who eat regular family meals are more likely to be emotionally strong, have better mental health, manners and communications skills.

Family dinners have also been found to relieve stress and save money.

Everyone can help! You will be more likely to eat together when everyone helps.

All hands on deck – Your kids are more likely to try a new food when they have a hand in selecting and preparing it. Give them age-appropriate jobs to involve them in meal planning, shopping and cooking.

Steak Stir-Fry (Serves 4)

2 tbsp olive oil

12 oz strip steak, thinly sliced

6 cups frozen Hy-Vee stir-fry vegetables

½ cup stir-fry sauce

2 package of brown Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice

1. Add strip steak to pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil and cook until it is brown. 2. Add stir-fry veggies and stir-fry sauce. Continue to cook for about 6-8 minutes until steak reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. 3. Microwave Uncle Ben’s rice and divide into four

Recipe source: Hy-Vee Healthy Habits for Families Meal Plan

Hy-Vee is hosting “Family Friendly Freezer Meal” classes throughout the month of September. These hour-long virtual events will guide you through meals, how to feed your family, and offer tips and information on how you can shop and prepare food quickly and on a budget---all prepped ahead to save time and money. In under an hour, prepare 5 freezer meals to feed 4-6 people.

Menu includes: Creamy Italian Chicken & Broccoli, Tropical Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Cauliflower Tater Tot Casserole, Teriyaki Turkey Rice Bowls, and Chicken Taco Soup.

Visit Hy-Vee.com/health to sign up or CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

