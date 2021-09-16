Advertisement

Illinois doubles number of people enrolled in ACA health insurance exchange

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Final enrollment numbers for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace show that more than 54-thousand Illinoisans purchased health plans during a special enrollment period due to the pandemic. That’s more than double the number of residents enrolled in plans during the same six-month period in previous years.

The special enrollment was offered from February 15 through August 15, 2021 after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to open the federal marketplace to those out of work in need health insurance. The number of new plan selections in Illinois was 54,432 compared to 25,272 in 2020 and 22,958 in 2019.

According to the federal CMS data, 181,823 Illinois consumers who enrolled in a new plan or updated their existing ACA Marketplace plan during the special enrollment period saw a 40-percent reduction in their average monthly premiums due to enhanced tax credits provided by the American Rescue Plan.

For more information about ACA Marketplace health plans, visit: www.getcoveredillinois.gov

