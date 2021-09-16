Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Jennings and Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 16, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards to begin the show’s 38th season are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially selected as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5.

Sony says Bialik and Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, will share hosting duties based on their schedules after that date.

