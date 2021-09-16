Advertisement

King’s Harvest holds ‘Clear the Shelter’ event Thursday through Saturday

King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, IA, celebrates 6th year of operation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is holding its last “Clear the Shelter” event Thursday through Saturday.

King’s Harvest teamed up with Hills Pet Nutrition for national clear the Shelter month, which began Aug. 23 and has featured different discounts.

From Thursday to Saturday, all adult dogs are $75 and up (you choose the amount) and cats are $10 and up (you choose the amount).

The shelter, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Adoption applications can be found here. Call 563-386-3117 for more information.

You can also visit the shelter’s Facebook page to see photos of animals available for adoption.

