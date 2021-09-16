Advertisement

‘Pints for Preservation’: sip and explore to bring the African Painted Dog to Niabi on Sept. 24

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There are so many exciting things going on at Niabi Zoo.

Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education at Niabi Zoo, joins PSL to talk about the zoo’s most important fundraiser of the year and a new project featuring the restoration of pollinator gardens on the grounds of the zoo.

In 2017, the Rusty Patch Bumblebee, a bee that is native to our area, became an endangered species. Over the last five years, pollinator gardens have been planted at the Niabi Zoo and the bees have since returned to Quad Cities.

Pints for Preservation is a major fundraiser that is happening Friday, September 24, from 6-10 p.m. This event allows you to sip local brews as you explore Niabi Zoo and support efforts to expand Niabi’s animal collection.

Admission is $45 for members and $55 for non-members. All tickets include admission to the zoo, beer samples from at least 15 tasting stations (featuring beers from local and regional breweries), and a souvenir glass.

The outdoor fundraiser will also offer a variety of food truck from which guests can purchase food.

Proceeds from the annual event help to bring in new animals. This year’s goal is to allow Niabi to welcome a group of African Painted dogs, an endangered species. Expenses to be covered aren’t simply to obtain the animals---it also is needed to cover transportation, a new species-appropriate habitat, and ongoing conservation and education experiences focused on the new species.

Tickets must be purchased before September 23rd and you must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets for Pints for Preservation can be purchased here.

Niabi Zoo / 13010 Niabi Zoo Road / Coal Valley, IL / 309-799-3482

