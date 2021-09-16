Police: Extra patrols at Wethersfield schools after unsubstantiated threat

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Kewanee Police Facebook page, extra police officers will be in Wethersfield CUSD #230 the rest of this week. This comes after police received a tip that a rumor was going around about a shooting that would take place at Wethersfield High School on Friday.

The Facebook post states officers have not substantiated any threats at this time, but say they are investigating this matter with school officials. “Nevertheless, Wethersfield CUSD #230 and the Kewanee Police Department take all threats seriously, and additional police presence will be made available out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Police ask if you have any information about this situation, to contact Kewanee Police.

