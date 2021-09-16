Quad Cities Airport holds ribbon cutting Thursday for new solar panels

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport is hosting a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning to celebrate the installation of more than 4,500 solar panels affixed to the airport terminal roof and newly constructed carports.

According to the airport, the carports cover nearly all of the existing short-term, now known as premium, parking lot.

The airport also added more electric vehicle charging stations, bringing the total to seven.

The panels will provide a clean energy source for the airport, with the potential to save at least $600,000 in energy costs over the next several decades, according to the airport.

The project was made possible through a private-public partnership valued at $8 million, with no direct cost to the airport.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos will be in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.