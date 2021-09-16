Advertisement

Quad Cities River Bandits honor healthcare heroes

The River Bandits season opener is Tuesday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are planning to salute frontline health care workers for their efforts over the course of the last twenty months of the pandemic with a game honoring them. Sunday, September 19th is the last game of the season and also designated Genesis Healthcare Heroes’ Day.

Employees of Genesis Health System can receive two free general admission tickets to the game against the South Bend Cubs by showing their employee badge at the box office. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. During the game, players will wear special black, red and white camouflage jerseys with the Genesis logo on the sleeve, as they have each Sunday all season. After the game, the River Bandits will auction off each jersey, with 100-percent of the funds going to support Flu-Free Quad Cities, Camp Genesis for families dealing with cancer, and the Genesis neonatal intensive care unit.

“We are all so appreciative of the remarkable efforts of the team at Genesis Health System in dealing with COVID,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller, a member of the Genesis Board of Directors.

For more information, visit www.riverbandits.com.

