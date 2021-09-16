Quad City Boutique Pop-Up Market is Sunday in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you love to shop boutiques, this market is for you.

You can shop the fashions and accessories from at least seven of the area’s premier boutiques from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, at 5619 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. It will be an outdoor market set up in the parking area of Katsch. Participants may also enter to win prizes from the event businesses.

Watch the interview (and a bit of a fashion show) featuring Amy Defaux of Katsch Boutique and Lauren Corwin, Brick & Motor Boutique, who provide details about the market.

Other participating retailers include Saints, The Catalina Rose, What A Gem, Four Seasons, and Red Barn.

