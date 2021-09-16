Advertisement

Quad City Boutique Pop-Up Market is Sunday in Davenport

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you love to shop boutiques, this market is for you.

You can shop the fashions and accessories from at least seven of the area’s premier boutiques from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, at 5619 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. It will be an outdoor market set up in the parking area of Katsch. Participants may also enter to win prizes from the event businesses.

Watch the interview (and a bit of a fashion show) featuring Amy Defaux of Katsch Boutique and Lauren Corwin, Brick & Motor Boutique, who provide details about the market.

Other participating retailers include Saints, The Catalina Rose, What A Gem, Four Seasons, and Red Barn.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Emergency Services and Fire were on scene as well at 8th Street and Iowa Street.
6-year-old suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run crash Tuesday night
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Multiple crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in the 4300 block of 7th Street.
Crews respond to reported structure fire in Moline

Latest News

Riverssance featured artist: David Zahn sculptures
Riverssance featured artist: David Zahn sculptures
King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, IA, celebrates 6th year of operation.
King’s Harvest holds ‘Clear the Shelter’ event Thursday through Saturday
Quad City Boutique Pop-Up Market is Sunday, Sept. 19 in Davenport.
Quad Cities’ boutiques unite for a unique outdoor ‘pop-up’ market
Creating 'Heathy Habits" meal plans for families pic
Creating ‘Healthy Habits’ meal plans for families