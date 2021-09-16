Riverssance featured artist: David Zahn sculptures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest.

One of those artists is sculptor, David Zahn. Watch the interview with Zahn to learn more about his inspiration behind many of his beautiful creations on display. He does works in bronze, ceramic, aluminum-cast, and more.

Riverssance will be a weekend filled with art, music, food, and fun on Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19, at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, it’s 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $4 per adult per day/$6 for a weekend pass. Individuals 18 and under FREE.

For more information about the fesitval, visit www.quadcityarts.com, contact info@quadcityarts.com or call 309-793-1213.

David Zahn Sculptures (website) / FACEBOOK

I want to thank the Muscatine Art Center for having me make this sculpture titled "Expressive Spirit" for them. It is a... Posted by David Zahn Sculpture on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

