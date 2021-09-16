Sunny and warmer today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather is on tap again today with ample sunshine and highs in the 80s. We will be tracking a cold front into the area on Friday so breezy conditions will develop ahead of it boosting temps into the upper 80s. A few storms can’t be ruled out late FRiday afternoon/evening, but coverage will be quite limited. Temps will run above normal this weekend in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Next week will bring a bit of a cool down by midweek and a strong cold front arrives bringing rain chances along with it as well.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 84º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few afternoon storms. High: 87º.

