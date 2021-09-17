Bittersweet send off: PSL says goodbye to Skubie

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Last week, KWQC-TV6 was proud to announce that TV6 Sports’ Skubie Mageza is headed to ESPN.

Mageza, a sports anchor and reporter for TV6 for more than three years, is joining the largest sports broadcast network as a digital sports host. He will do sideline reporting for college football games and other sporting events around the country.

Paula does a heartfelt interview as the show says goodbye to Mageza, who has been a great co-worker and inspiring figure in the Quad Cities during his tenure.

