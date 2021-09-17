Advertisement

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Oct. 9

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser Oct. 9 at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The event will raise money for the P3 Campus safety app that is used in the Illinois and Iowa Quad City area.

The 5K will start at 5 p.m. and is $25 through Oct. 1. After that, the cost is $30.

There also will be a one-mile run at 6 p.m. and a quarter-mile fun run at 6:15 p.m. The cost of those is $15 and $10, respectively, through race day.

The race fee includes a dry-fit technical t-shirt, food, drinks and after-party music by “Been There Done That.”

Race packet pick-up will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Stoney Creek Inn, 101 18th Street.

Visit getmeregistered.com to register online under “QC Crimestoppers 5K.”

