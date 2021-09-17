Descubre with Montse: Uniting through Hispanic Heritage Month

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

From TV6 News, it’s Descubre with Montse, I’m Montse Ricossa. Descubre means “to discover” and I’m here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse’s 18th episode: “Uniting through Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The first national recognition of Hispanic Heritage was in 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson as a week-long celebration. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan extended the celebrations. Now Latinos throughout the U.S. celebrate their heritage from September 15 to October 15.

It starts in the middle of September because five Latin American countries gained their independence on September 15, that includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico then celebrates its independence day on September 16 and Chile on September 18.

One of the many Hispanic Heritage Month fiestas is East Moline’s Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta. We hear from Juanita Zertuche, the organizer, and President of LULAC - the League of United Latin American Citizens about the importance of hosting this event.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! What does the month mean to you?

Juanita Zertuche:

Hispanic Heritage Month to me is really a month that we really highlight the positives of our community. I think it’s time to highlight the positive impacts we’ve had. I think it’s a time to celebrate the culture, our values, and our family. I think we celebrate throughout the year but for this month a special highlight I think as we make sure we stay on the positive side of what our community brings.

Montse Ricossa:

Definitely. You and your husband Abel contributed to that by making the East Moline Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta. How did that all get started for you?

Juanita Zertuche:

We started in 2009, it was something that was Abel’s vision. He had been talking about it for years. We had attended in Sterling, Rock Falls, Muscatine. So he felt it was missing in the Moline/East Moline area. He started the ball rolling. I supported him, I saw the need was there. For me working in education, I used to work at the community college, I also saw how our community had grown since we aren’t originally from here. And I also felt it was a good way to highlight the positive contributions of our community and how it was growing. And for our youth primarily to celebrate, their family values, their language. And of course, music, and food add to the mix.

Montse Ricossa:

A lot of scholarships from LULAC go to community kids too, no?

Juanita Zertuche:

Right. When we started our event, the vision was to celebrate our culture. Of course. But the second most important was to get scholarships. I personally got to talk to families, students and saw the need was really there for scholarships so the students could go pursue higher education. Abel felt just as strong too and that was the ultimate goal of us starting this event, so in the future, we could provide scholarship goals. So in a partnership in LULAC, we started that partnership in 2016, in 2020 we passed the mark of $100,000. Our LULAC council has awarded $101,000 to 152 local students in our community. That’s really the reason behind everything that we do. It’s really rewarding to see we made a small impact but still want to continue growing, we continue having events, fundraising, and hopefully helping more students and families.

Montse Ricossa:

And the pandemic I’m imagining has the impacted fundraising capabilities with kids who need scholarships in order to go to college.

Juanita Zertuche:

Yes, that was something we knew was going to happen with the job situation with many families. We knew the need was even higher. We knew that it was important for us to really find ways to continue. We were fortunate to have sponsors to help us because they also understood the need was going to be pretty high. I think it’s going to continue because the effects are still felt. And that’s why we keep striving to do whatever we can to get more scholarship funds.

Montse Ricossa:

VIVA Quad Cities had to be canceled this year, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce had to cancel their gala. The decision to keep the parade and fiesta while maintaining the precautions, what was that like for y’all?

Juanita Zertuche:

It’s something we take very seriously because we understand of course the safety of everyone is first and foremost. But we have also done, like last year, we kept the state mandate and following what the governor mandated. the event is outside, those mitigations are still ok. we are doing everything we can as far as making sure everyone feels safe. Of course, everyone is welcome to the masks- we’ll have masks available. We’ll have hand sanitizers. Even the seating is going to be planned a little bit differently to allow social distancing as much as possible. We’re taking that into consideration definitely. It’s something that’s important and something we take very seriously.

Montse Ricossa:

And of course, everyone is invited, it’s not just a celebration for Latinos or Mexicans.

Juanita Zertuche:

It’s a celebration for everyone. One of the times I think is it’s a time to recognize the positive impact we have had in the community. It’s also education and we want to share what our culture brings, our food, our music, and our values which is the same that everyone shares. But everyone that would like to come, please come. I think the parade is a beautiful thing. You can stay with your family, your own group you feel comfortable with. Observe and watch that. Then we have the fiesta of course with music and food vendors. There are opportunities for everyone to have a good time with great weather! Hopefully, people will come out and participate as long as they feel comfortable and just hang out.

Montse Ricossa:

How does it feel to see everyone come together? Even at this event today, there’s everybody coming together - of all ages and ethnicities.

Juanita Zertuche:

It’s one of the things we feel very proud of. I think from day one we’ve invited everyone to join us. We have friends who come and join because they love the food, they love to see the parade and I think it’s just the opportunity for us to be united and I think that’s very important. The unity of our community and the celebration of our cultures.

We also want to make sure we thank everyone in the community who’s supported us. Because the milestone we’ve reached with the scholarships was possible because of our sponsors. We’re grateful and we appreciate everybody’s support, and we hope to see everybody there!

The students from this year already received their funds and are in college. Some of them are here locally in colleges and universities, Augustana, St. Ambrose, Blackhawk. They’re already on their way to higher education and that’s the most important thing is to help in any way we can.

Montse Ricossa:

At Augustana College, there was a huge community kick-off for Hispanic Heritage Month. Daisy Moran created the event. She’s Augustana’s Assistant Director for the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity. Moran recognizes how crucial it is for students away from home to have an opportunity to celebrate their heritage.

Daisy Moran:

It was really important we create an annual Hispanic heritage month. Many times in the quad cities we acknowledge Mexican independence day. But the significance of September 15 is we celebrate 5 Central American countries that gained their independence from Spain.

Montse Ricossa:

Seeing all of these students come out dancing, it’s not just the Latino students coming out!

Daisy Moran:

Very important here on campus we create an environment of welcoming and belonging and teach our students to be allies to other populations they don’t identify with.

Montse Ricossa:

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Daisy Moran:

Being Latina myself, it means a lot to me because it means we can celebrate our culture, bring awareness to our social issues and celebrate the leaders who have gotten us this year.

Montse Ricossa:

The Latino population continues to grow in the U.S. According to the census, Hispanics are the nation’s second-largest racial or ethnic group, making up 18.7% of the population. And just over 25% of children in the United States are Hispanic, up from 23.1% in 2010.

Celebrating Latinidad feels like something that’s grown in the last few years. Especially with the Latino population growing in the U.S. in the last few years. Have you seen people say ‘yes I am proud to be Latina’ more now?

Juanita Zertuche:

I think so. When you look at the numbers in the census, the Hispanic population is one of the populations that has grown- really high numbers. and I think it shows and is reflected in our community, the positive is also it’s all across the board. Working in the education system, you see that in the schools. That’s what we encourage, the younger generations that are growing and coming up to take that opportunity to get an education whether it’s college or trades, but just pursue something you’re passionate about.

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you, Juanita!

Celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month are open to anyone looking to learn something new.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I’m your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.