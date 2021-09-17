DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is Hunger Awareness Month and a company that provides food and supplies to local restaurants is helping the effort with a Drive Away Hunger campaign.

Eileen Smith, Vice President of Human Resources, and Scott Peake, Marketing Manager, of Performance Food Group in Rock Island (which also includes TPC Cash & Carry in Davenport) are the PSL guest to encourage Quad Citians to join in to help fight hunger in our region and all over the United States. It is a partnership with Feeding America food banks. Among the banks is Riverbend Food Bank.

The team at PFG’s Performance Foodservice – Thoms Proestler location created their own “food truck” to encourage others to join in this effort to drive out hunger! Everyone can learn more about Hunger Action Month and explore support opportunities at https://www.feedingamerica.org.

Watch the segment to learn how you can contribute financially or by shopping for food items to donate.

