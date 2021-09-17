Advertisement

Driver charged in deadly crash in Lee County last April

Draven Webb, 20, of Dixon, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in Lee County,...
Draven Webb, 20, of Dixon, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in Lee County, Illinois.(KWQC/Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Lee County, Illinois, earlier this year.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 20-year-old Draven Webb of Dixon has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

On April 10, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash off Robbins Road south of Amboy Road.

Four people were in the vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies said 14-year-old Caylee Krug and 14-year-old Brecken Kooy, both of Dixon, died at the scene.

Webb and another passenger, 14-year-old Madison Rockwood of Amboy, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office, along with Illinois State Police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office, has completed the investigation but did not give a reason for the criminal charges.

Reckless homicide is a Class 3 felony, with a potential prison term of two to five years on each charge.

Webb is currently being held at the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

