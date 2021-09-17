Advertisement

A few storms will be possible this evening

Fall like air returns next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front will push into the area this afternoon bringing a chance for a few storms by this evening.  Ahead of the front we will push temps into the mid 80s thanks to south winds.  The front will become active after 4PM and any storm will dissipate by 8PM with loss of daytime heating.  Thus, rain chances will be slim today.  NW winds will return overnight sending in slightly cooler air for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.  A quick return to the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday is expected, but another front will arrive late Monday bringing a good chance for much needed rain.  Behind this front we will see the return to normal temps in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a few evening storms.  High: 87º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 60º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 84º.

