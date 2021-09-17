Free, in-home colon cancer test kits offered by UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths. Every year, about 150 people in the Quad Cities are diagnosed with colon cancer, according to general surgeon, Dr. Mitch McKenzie. That’s why it’s important to screen for the disease, but with the pandemic, regular screenings are down. Whether it’s lack of transportation or cost, the Iowa Cancer Consortium is providing in-home test kits to reach more people.

The following information about the free program is on the Gilda’s Club website:

The purpose of the screening. To educated you on Colorectal Cancer risk factors and offer you a FREE at home colorectal screening test.

Why Screen for Colorectal Cancer? Although colon cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, it can be cured if detected early. Early treatment dramatically increases a patient’s chance of survival!

Screening takes minutes at home. You will receive a Stool-based fecal Immunochemical test (FIT) kit. This is a simple and effective method for screening. The test can detect signs of colon cancer. Simply follow the directions and mail back your sample in the pre-paid business envelope.

The initial screening is FREE. Thanks to a grant from Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

Get Results fast. We will receive your results within 2 weeks after you mail back your sample. We will contact you via phone and/or in writing with your results.

What if your test is positive? This means that the test has detected blood in your stool which could be a sign of precancerous polyps or colorectal cancer. We will recommend further testing.

I am concerned about cost of other hardships. If further testing is recommended, often insurance of Medicaid/Medicare will cover the services. If you don’t have health insurance, there are many programs to assist in paying for services. We can arrange for you to meet with a social worker or a Trinity Patient Financial Counselor. We will also provide you with a range of services available from Gilda’s Club Quad Cities for support.

Virtual Events Available:

September 16th @ 6:00-7:00PM Register Here

October 21st @ 12:00-1:00PM Register Here

October 21st @ 6:00-7:00PM Register Here

November 11th, 2021 Register Here

February 10th, 2022 Register Here

April 21st, 2022 Register Here

In-Person Events Available:

March 3rd, 2022 12:00-1:00p (Scott County)

Location: TBD

March 3rd, 2022 Register Here

March 31st, 2022 6:00-7:00p (Louisa County)

Location: TBD

March 31st, 2022 Register Here

