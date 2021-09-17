Advertisement

Illinois reports nearly 26,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, September 17.
Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, September 17.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases - a daily average of 3,708 - and 285 deaths over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,590,342 and 24,546 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 2,082 people were reportedly in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 502 were in the intensive care unit and 275 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 4.1%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.4%.

A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. IDPH reported 6,917,358 people, or 54.29% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses. Since Sept. 10, people 142,041 doses were reportedly administered in the state.

