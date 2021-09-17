Advertisement

Iowa State faculty leaders want the ability to require masks

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University faculty senate leaders want to be able to require masks in their classrooms.

But the Iowa Board of Regents showed no indication during meetings this week that it may change its policy on university face mask mandates.

The Des Moines Register reports that regents met in Ames for various committee hearings Wednesday and then for a full board meeting on Thursday.

During public comments Wednesday, Iowa State’s faculty senate president, Andrea Wheeler, said instructors should be allowed to require masks in their classrooms “for pedagogical and health reasons.”

