Iowa’s unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1%

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1 percent as the number of unemployed residents increased slightly.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 to 67,900.

The number of residents with jobs dropped by 1,600 to stand at 1.59 million.

Iowa’s unemployment rate is ranked 17th nationally. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate of 2.2 percent.

The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2 percent.

