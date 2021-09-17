Light pollution ruins teen sleep, may contribute to mental health problems

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Poor sleep habits are linked to a long list of physical and mental health problems. Unpleasant behavioral and performance outcomes for children are common when they don’t get adequate sleep, according to recent studies.

Sleep is affected by light. Haley Lopes, E-Commerce Content & Marketing Manager at Blindster, is the PSL guest to explain the negative impact of “light pollution” on rest---in particular, how it can interrupt sleep cycles for youngsters.

She elaborates on how to create the darkest sleeping environment possible. Shop the Blindster website to learn more and investigate options that can make for a better, more restful future for your family.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.