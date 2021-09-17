Lincoln Center hosts inaugural block party Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center is hosting an inaugural block party this weekend to provide resources to families.

The party is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center located on the corner 8th and Pershing in Davenport.

According to organizers, there will be performances, vendors, free sports and school physicals by Palmer College of Chiropractic and more. There will also be free burgers and hot dogs while supplies last.

Organizations involved include the YMCA, Cops N’ Kids, River Music Experience and more.

