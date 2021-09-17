Advertisement

Lincoln Center hosts inaugural block party Saturday

TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center is hosting an inaugural block party this weekend to provide resources to families.
(kwqc, lincoln center)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center is hosting an inaugural block party this weekend to provide resources to families.

The party is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center located on the corner 8th and Pershing in Davenport.

According to organizers, there will be performances, vendors, free sports and school physicals by Palmer College of Chiropractic and more. There will also be free burgers and hot dogs while supplies last.

Organizations involved include the YMCA, Cops N’ Kids, River Music Experience and more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
The mandate starts Monday, September 20th.
Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday
Davenport restaurant adds second Quad City location
Todd Alan Laing, 49, of Bettendorf, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony...
Court documents: Bettendorf man admitted he ‘smothered’ terminally ill brother
Michael E. Motto, of Davenport, received his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law in...
Davenport attorney appointed district associate judge

Latest News

Quad Cities Community Foundation Logo
Quad Cities Community Foundation grants over $500,000 to 32 nonprofits
Iowa State faculty leaders want the ability to require masks
Mississippi Valley Bluesfest
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is back in the QC
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser Oct. 9 at Bass Street Landing in...
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Oct. 9