Man charged in connection with Galesburg gunfire incident

Trent L. Swank, 25, is charged in Knox County with possession of a firearm by a felon and...
Trent L. Swank, 25, is charged in Knox County with possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.(KWQC/Galesburg Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested early Friday following a gunfire incident in Galesburg.

Officers responded at 5:45 a.m. to the 600 block of East Brooks Street for a report of gunfire and learned that a vehicle had just been repossessed from a home in the area.

According to police, 25-year-old Trent L. Swank came out with a pistol and fired one show into the air and one shot in the direction of the tow truck as it drove away.

A .22-caliber Jennings pistol was recovered, according to police.

Swank was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A second person, Cassie S. Bork, 22, was charged with obstructing justice.

Both were taken to the Knox County Jail, according to police.

