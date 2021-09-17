Advertisement

Man charged with possessing firearm as a felon in Galesburg

Devonte Gooden, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and taken to the Knox...
Devonte Gooden, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and taken to the Knox County Jail.(KWQC/Galesburg Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday night in Galesburg after police say they found a gun on him.

At 11:45 p.m., officers were conducting a walk-through of the Cedar Creek Place public housing complex in the 1500 block of McKnight Street, according to police.

Officers saw a vehicle pull into the fire lane area that was driven by a person they knew to have a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

They walked up to the vehicle and noticed a pistol in the pocket of the front seat passenger, Devonte Gooden, 27, according to police.

A Glock 19X with a fully loaded 30-round magazine was recovered from his pocket, according to police.

Gooden was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and taken to the Knox County Jail.

