Advertisement

Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington. Fearful of former President Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks in office, the United States’ top military officer twice assured his Chinese counterpart that the two nations would not go to war. According to a forthcoming book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley told a Chinese general that the United States would not strike.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job.

In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley such said calls are “routine” and were done “to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to The Associated Press and another reporter traveling with him to Europe.

Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China.

Descriptions of the calls made last October and in January were first aired in excerpts from the forthcoming book “Peril” by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book says Milley told Li that he would warn Li in the event of an attack.

Milley on Friday offered only a brief defense of his calls, saying he plans a deeper discussion about the matter for Congress when he testifies at a hearing later in September.

“I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the U.S. military,” Milley said. “I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
The mandate starts Monday, September 20th.
Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday
Davenport restaurant adds second Quad City location
Todd Alan Laing, 49, of Bettendorf, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony...
Court documents: Bettendorf man admitted he ‘smothered’ terminally ill brother
Proposed Iowa Congressional redistricting map.
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser Oct. 9 at Bass Street Landing in...
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser Oct. 9
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
United Airlines experiencing nationwide system outage, reports say
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser Oct. 9 at Bass Street Landing in...
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities holding 5K fundraiser
A preliminary drawing of the new Iowa congressional district map is out with some noticeable...
Proposed Iowa congressional redistricting maps released