Mississippi Valley Blues Fest hits LeClaire Park Friday and Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival returns to Davenport for its 35th bash on Friday and Saturday, September 17-18, at LeClaire Park featuring nine concert sets by renown, award-winning (including Grammy-nominated) artists.

Bob Clevenstine, President of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, is the guest to highlight all the details and invite viewers to come downtown to enjoy the music, beverages, food, and fun for every member of the family. Hours on Friday, Sep 17th, are 4:00PM - 11:30PM; on Saturday, Sept. 18th, it’s 12:00PM - 11:30PM.

In addition to the concerts, the fest will be offering interactive BlueSkool workshops where attendees can listen to the blues, and learn the history and how to play a blues tune. Guest educators on Saturday, Sept. 18 include Hal Reed at 3 p.m., David Berntson at 4 p.m., and Ben Schwind at 5 p.m.

Advance tickets to Blues Fest are $15-25 per day and $35 for two-day passes, and more information on the 2021 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival are available by visiting MVBS.org/blues-fest.

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is proud to welcome Danielle Nicole Band to Blues Fest 2021. The first woman to win...

Posted by The Mississippi Valley Blues Society on Sunday, September 5, 2021

