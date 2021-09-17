Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is back in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is back this year after being cancelled for the last two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic and flooding.

This years line-up include some well known legends and new up and coming artists.

It’s this weekend at Le Claire Park in Davenport with venders, music and activities for the kids. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Friday 4pm - 11:30pm: Admission: $25

Saturday 12pm - 11:30pm: Admission: $35

Mississippi Valley Blues Society Board Member David Wells says this years fest will symbolize a resurgence of Blues.

To take a look at more information for this years line-up head to https://www.mvbs.org/blues-fest/.

