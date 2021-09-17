New river cruise ship docks in Davenport this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The maiden voyage of American Melody, American Cruise Lines newest passenger vessel, will stop in Davenport on Sunday, September 19. The city will welcome passengers with a band and special presentation around 9:15 a.m. at River Heritage Park off E. River Drive. Mayor Matson will present “Davenport Books” to the vessel’s captain to include in the ship’s library.

American Melody can accommodate 175 passengers and represents the latest evolution in the company’s Modern Series. The vessel features a multi-level atrium, spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center, and a skywalk on the top deck.

It’s currently on a trip on the Mississippi River that started Sept. 2, 2021 and continues through December.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.