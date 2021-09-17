Advertisement

New river cruise ship docks in Davenport this weekend

American Melody cruise ship
American Melody cruise ship(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The maiden voyage of American Melody, American Cruise Lines newest passenger vessel, will stop in Davenport on Sunday, September 19. The city will welcome passengers with a band and special presentation around 9:15 a.m. at River Heritage Park off E. River Drive. Mayor Matson will present “Davenport Books” to the vessel’s captain to include in the ship’s library.

American Melody can accommodate 175 passengers and represents the latest evolution in the company’s Modern Series. The vessel features a multi-level atrium, spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center, and a skywalk on the top deck.

It’s currently on a trip on the Mississippi River that started Sept. 2, 2021 and continues through December.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mandate starts Monday, September 20th.
Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday
This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
Police presence in downtown Davenport
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
colon cancer test kits
Free, in-home colon cancer test kits offered by UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club
colon cancer test kits
Free colon cancer tests offered through UnityPoint Health and Gold's Club
Rock Island County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days