Police presence in downtown Davenport

A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a TV6 crew could see multiple squad cars and an ambulance in the area of 4th and Brady Streets.

Police were also seen in area of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on 4th and Main Streets.

No word on the cause for the police presence or word of any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when information becomes available.

