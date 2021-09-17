Quad Cities Community Foundation grants over $500,000 to 32 nonprofits

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation Friday announced the recipients of $566,000 through its Coordinated Field of Interest Grant program.

This year’s program pools resources from 11 different Field of Interest Funds and the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, the Community Foundation said in a media release.

The grant program represents one of the largest single grantmaking distributions made by the Community Foundation each year, according to the release.

Grants from the program cover a variety of specific focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture. The funding is intended to provide general operating support or program support for successful ongoing efforts.

Twelve of this year’s 32 recipients are receiving grants that will be awarded for two consecutive years.

“The Coordinated Field of Interest Grant program is a wonderful example of how we work to find the intersection between the pressing needs in our community and the issues donors are passionate about,” Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives, said in the release. “The 32 recipients of these grants provide a diverse range of resources and services to better our region, and it’s a privilege for us to help donor generosity support that work in the best way possible.”

Jonathan Burnett established the Urban Exposure Independent Film Project at the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts seven years ago to introduce students between the ages of 17 and 23 to the power of filmmaking, opening their minds to the educational and career opportunities available to them and inspiring them to tell their own stories, according to the release.

In that time, he’s seen participants go on to earn degrees in filmmaking, start careers in the industry, and win awards at international film festivals.

Now, with a two-year grant from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund in the focus areas of arts and culture and youth development, Azubuike will be able to reach more Urban Exposure participants and grow the region’s status as a vibrant cultural center, according to the release.

Part of the funding will go toward recruitment incentives like scholarships to help students who need to earn money over the summer commit to the intensive program, which runs eight to 10 weeks. The grant will also fund a separate new initiative, the Quad Cities Film Production Incubator, to support filmmakers ages 20 to 28 from the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

“This funding will begin to create a new generation of filmmakers who have the opportunity to make an immediate impact within the industry,” Burnett said. “The Midwestern perspective has been overlooked in the film world, but we’re not just flyover states. We have culture, interesting stories, and issues we want to bring forward. This funding is the starting point.”

The grant will help Azubuike fulfill its mission of bridging racial gaps through art locally, too.

“Our students’ films have covered so many different topics, including issues people didn’t think existed in the Quad Cities,” Burnett said. “With this program, we’re bringing those issues to light and having those conversations. Films that show people who do not look like us, who have a different culture or belief system from us, create a bridge of empathy.”

This year’s grants come from the following Field of Interest Funds, with additional funding provided by the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund:

Amy Helpenstell Foundation Fund: Focuses on health, community development, youth development, education, and arts and cultural activities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, $20,000

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, $13,800

Cafe on Vine, $15,000

Christian Family Care Center & Rock Island Rescue Mission, $14,100

Clock, Inc, $2,350

Dress for Success Quad Cities, $20,000*

Family Resources – Davenport, $40,000*

German American Heritage Center, $5,000

HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid, $16,400

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates – iJAG, $14,600

Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy and Education Organization, $5,000

Narratives, $7,500

NEST Café, $10,000

Putnam Museum and Science Center, $40,000

Quad City Symphony Orchestra, $17,450

River Bend Food Bank, $30,000

School Health LINK, Inc., $4,700

Spring Forward Learning Center, $40,000

Tapestry Farms, $9,300

Testimonies of Hope, $12,360

World Relief, $12,000

Youth Service Bureau of RI County, $12,170

Basic Human Needs Fund: Focuses on organizations supporting basic human needs.

Tapestry Farms, $700

Children At Risk Fund: Focuses on youth.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, $1,200

Chip Sunderbruch Memorial Risk Management Fund: Focuses on risk management and safety issues.

HELP Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid, $3,600

CommunityWorks Endowment Fund: Focuses on childcare, land use protection, and workforce development in Rock Island County.

Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Inc., $10,400

WVIK Quad Cities NPR, $12,000

Health and Wellness Fund: Focuses on health.

School Health LINK, Inc., $10,300

John J. Quail Fund: Focuses on arts and culture.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra, $2,550

Judith Berger Fund: Focuses on education, poverty, and children in need:

Testimonies of Hope, $2,640

Nell C. Brennan Fund: Focuses on educational opportunities for underserved children.

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates – iJAG, $400

Quad Cities Community Impact Fund: Focuses on the most pressing needs and promising opportunities in the Quad Cities.

Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, $30,000

Family Enrichment Center, $8,000

Figge Art Museum, $9,400

Living Proof Exhibit, $5,000

Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Inc., $29,600

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, $10,000

Quad Cities Interfaith, $20,000

Quad City Minority Partnership, $10,000

WGVV - Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group Inc, $30,000

Roy E. Murray Fund: Focuses on youth.

Clock, Inc, $7,650

Sekharan Family Fund: Focuses on hospice care and homelessness.

Christian Family Care Center & Rock Island Rescue Mission, $900

For more information about starting a fund to support the region, or to apply for a grant, visit www.qccommunityfoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.