Rep. Hinson taking a wait and see approach to potential district change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson declined to offer any thoughts on the potential re-shaping of her district under proposed new maps for Congressional districts.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency released the first proposal for new congressional and legislative districts Thursday, a process required every ten years to coincide with the Census. The Iowa legislature will meet on October 5th to vote on the redrawn maps. While both parties praised Iowa’s non-partisan process, Democrats quickly voiced support for the maps while Republicans were largely non-committal on their support or opposition.

Rep. Hinson’s first district would see one of the more drastic shifts. Instead of representing northeast Iowa, the proposed first district would instead include Johnson County, Scott County and southeast Iowa. Only Linn and Jones counties would remain from Rep. Hinson’s current First District.

On a media call Friday, Rep. Hinson touted her recent visits to all 20 of the counties she currently represents but shied away from commenting on potentially no longer representing 18 of those counties, saying she is focused on “serving her district, not redrawing it”.

Rep. Hinson said she doesn’t want to speculate until the maps are finalized and approved and wants to let the partisan process play out, a description she said refers to the political statements from both parties in response to the new maps. However, she added she expects the legislature to keep the process non-partisan in approving new maps.

The shift for Iowa’s first district would be more than geographical, it would also pump more registered Democrats into the electorate. The current First District has about 35% registered Democrats to 32% registered Republicans. The proposed new district would shift to nearly 39% Democrats and 29% Republicans, which is the largest shift in political registrations among the four redrawn districts.

Democrat state Rep. Liz Mathis has already announced plans to challenge Rep. Hinson for her seat in 2022.

