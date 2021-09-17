Rock Island County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 124 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total number of cases to 17,343.

The news cases are:

One woman in her 80s

12 women in their 60s

Three women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

Five women in their 30s

16 women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Five girls younger than 13

Five men in their 70s

Nine men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

Nine men in their 40s

Seven men in their 30s

12 men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Two boys in their teens

Nine boys younger than 13

As of Friday, 37 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The number of deaths remains 344, the health department said.

