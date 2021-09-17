Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 124 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total number of cases to 17,343.

The news cases are:

  • One woman in her 80s
  • 12 women in their 60s
  • Three women in their 50s
  • 14 women in their 40s
  • Five women in their 30s
  • 16 women in their 20s
  • Three women in their teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • Five girls younger than 13
  • Five men in their 70s
  • Nine men in their 60s
  • Nine men in their 50s
  • Nine men in their 40s
  • Seven men in their 30s
  • 12 men in their 20s
  • One man in his teens
  • Two boys in their teens
  • Nine boys younger than 13

As of Friday, 37 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The number of deaths remains 344, the health department said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mandate starts Monday, September 20th.
Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday
This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
Police presence in downtown Davenport
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
colon cancer test kits
Free, in-home colon cancer test kits offered by UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club
colon cancer test kits
Free colon cancer tests offered through UnityPoint Health and Gold's Club
American Melody cruise ship
New river cruise ship docks in Davenport this weekend