Rock Island County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 124 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total number of cases to 17,343.
The news cases are:
- One woman in her 80s
- 12 women in their 60s
- Three women in their 50s
- 14 women in their 40s
- Five women in their 30s
- 16 women in their 20s
- Three women in their teens
- Two girls in their teens
- Five girls younger than 13
- Five men in their 70s
- Nine men in their 60s
- Nine men in their 50s
- Nine men in their 40s
- Seven men in their 30s
- 12 men in their 20s
- One man in his teens
- Two boys in their teens
- Nine boys younger than 13
As of Friday, 37 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.
The number of deaths remains 344, the health department said.
