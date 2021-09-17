Rust Belt’s 2nd annual ‘Fall Fest’ Artisan Market is Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The weather might still be hot, but consider this a sneak peak of the autumn season ahead.

Over 80+ local artisan vendors will be participating in the 2nd annual “Fall Fest” Artisan Market on Saturday, September 18th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will also be live music, and food & drinks available from Jennie’s Boxcare, Midwest Ale Works, and Iron + Grain Coffee House.

Olivia Soseman is the PSL guest to talk about the fall celebration, how to support local “makers”, and about the East Moline development in general. Some creations are featured in the segment as examples of the types of items that shoppers will be able to find.

Get the list of participating vendors and more details at the event’s Facebook page HERE. Location: 533 12th Ave, East Moline, IL

