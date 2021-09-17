Advertisement

‘Women Lead Change’ QC Conference at Waterfront Convention Center is Oct. 13

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A dynamic conference concerned with leadership development is women is coming to the Quad Cities.

The 2021 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is happening on October 13 at Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Tickets ($199) must be purchased in advance and are available now.

The day is filled with inspiring speakers, guidance, advice, and so much more that attendance can often be a life-changing experience. Tiffany O’Donnell, Women Lead Change, is the PSL guest to invite viewers to consider attending the conference (virtually or in-person) and to find out more about the organization’s mission (to advance women in leadership at all levels). Women and men are all welcome!

One of the guest speakers is Sarah Thomas who is an NFL officiating referee---paving a path for more women to break into what had been a male-only profession. One conference topic that will be addressed is Digital Body Language which educates participants about how appearance and actions look very different on camera than in person.

2021 Quad Cities Conference INFORMATION & Registration HERE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mandate starts Monday, September 20th.
Davenport Community Schools instituting mask mandate, begins Monday
This farmstead is going down off E 53rd St. in Davenport for a new development.
New development project going up on E. 53rd St. in Davenport
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
Police presence in downtown Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Davenport restaurant adds second Quad City location

Latest News

File Image
Iowa’s unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1%
The Rust Belt's 2nd annual 'Fall Fest' Pop Up Artisan Market is Saturday
Rust Belt’s 2nd annual ‘Fall Fest’ Artisan Market is Saturday
Drive Away Hunger Campaign Quad Cities
Drive Away Hunger Campaign
Skubie Send Off on PSL
Bittersweet send off: PSL says goodbye to Skubie