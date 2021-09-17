‘Women Lead Change’ QC Conference at Waterfront Convention Center is Oct. 13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A dynamic conference concerned with leadership development is women is coming to the Quad Cities.

The 2021 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is happening on October 13 at Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Tickets ($199) must be purchased in advance and are available now.

The day is filled with inspiring speakers, guidance, advice, and so much more that attendance can often be a life-changing experience. Tiffany O’Donnell, Women Lead Change, is the PSL guest to invite viewers to consider attending the conference (virtually or in-person) and to find out more about the organization’s mission (to advance women in leadership at all levels). Women and men are all welcome!

One of the guest speakers is Sarah Thomas who is an NFL officiating referee---paving a path for more women to break into what had been a male-only profession. One conference topic that will be addressed is Digital Body Language which educates participants about how appearance and actions look very different on camera than in person.

2021 Quad Cities Conference INFORMATION & Registration HERE

