Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program hosts garage sale

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Blue Grass came together for a good cause over the weekend. The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program hosted a city-wide garage sale on Friday and Saturday.

Proceeds from the sale go toward more than ten different charities. Those include Humility Homes and Services, Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison, Friendly House, Open Door Crisis Center, Blue Grass Bugle Newsletter, Buffalo Food Pantry, Blue Grass Blessing Box, Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Rescued Resale Shop, Ruff Life Dog Rescue and the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program’s donation/resale building acquirement fund.

Second-hand clothing, shoes, furniture, and more were all for sale at the two-day event.

“From set up and yesterday, a little over fourteen hundred dollars [raised] so that is amazing when you spread it out between all the different charities,” says Tammy Stoffers, President of the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program.

The group is working on buying a stand-alone building to host resale events. To donate, visit their Facebook page.

