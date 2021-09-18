Advertisement

Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

(WMBF)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officials were notified at 4:21 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to an individual who had fallen from a bluff. Officials say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The situation continues to be under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the incident.

Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
American Melody cruise ship
New river cruise ship docks in Davenport this weekend
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
Police presence in downtown Davenport
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time

Latest News

Warm and sunny for the last weekend of summer. Highs in the 80's
Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC Highlight Zone Week One 8-27
Highlight Zone 9-18 Week 4
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’