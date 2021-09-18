Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officials were notified at 4:21 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to an individual who had fallen from a bluff. Officials say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The situation continues to be under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the incident.

Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.