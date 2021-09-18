Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police confirm one man was shot on Saturday afternoon. Officials say they received a call for shots fired at approximately 3:07 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 6th Avenue.
As police arrived on the scene, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives are still investigating. Police say they have no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
