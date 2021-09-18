Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police confirm one man was shot on Saturday afternoon. Officials say they received a call for shots fired at approximately 3:07 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 6th Avenue.

As police arrived on the scene, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are still investigating. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.