Advertisement

Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon

14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police confirm one man was shot on Saturday afternoon. Officials say they received a call for shots fired at approximately 3:07 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 6th Avenue.

As police arrived on the scene, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are still investigating. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
American Melody cruise ship
New river cruise ship docks in Davenport this weekend
A police presence was seen Thursday night in downtown Davenport.
Police presence in downtown Davenport
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a cash register from Leisure...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating theft at Leisure Time

Latest News

Blue Grass Charitable Drop Off Program hosts garage sale
Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program hosts garage sale
Blue Grass Charitable Drop Off Program hosts garage sale
Blue Grass Charitable Drop Off Program hosts garage sale
Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park
Warm and sunny for the last weekend of summer. Highs in the 80's
Your First Alert Forecast