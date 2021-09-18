One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one man in Davenport Friday night.
According to the Davenport Police Department, the crash happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Pine Street.
A preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed. That’s when they lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and hit a tree.
The motorcycle rider, a 51-year-old male of Davenport, sustained fatal injuries at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.