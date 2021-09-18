Warm Sunshine For The Last Weekend of Summer

Quad Cities, IA/IL - The last weekend of summer is shaping up to be a warm one, with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Look for highs ranging from the 70′s to mid 80′s this afternoon, followed by warmer readings in the mid to upper 80′s Sunday. We’ll keep the heat around through Monday until a front sweeps in by afternoon. That will not only mean a chance for showers and thunderstorms into the evening through early Tuesday, but also cooler readings over the last few days of summer into early fall.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant conditions. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

