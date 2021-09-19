Advertisement

Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The nation’s longest-serving attorney general is seeking another term in Iowa.

Seventy-seven-year-old Tom Miller said Saturday that is will seek in 11th term in office in 2022 because he has “unfinished business” he wants to take care of.

Miller has already held the job for nearly 40 years.

Miller said he wants to play a role in deciding how Iowa spends the hundreds of millions of dollars it is due to receive from settlements with the makers and distributors of opioid painkillers. And he wants to continue his work with antitrust cases involving technology giants Facebook and Google.

