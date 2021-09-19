Advertisement

Moline firefighters battle blaze in house attic, one injured



By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire near the intersection of 15 Ave. and 18th St. Saturday evening. The fire appears to have started around 7 p.m.

Smoke from the house fire could be seen from across the river on Saturday evening. A TV6 crew on the scene saw fire coming from the attic of the home.

The Deputy Chief tells TV6 no one was home at the time the fire started, three pets inside the home made it out safely.

One firefighter was injured while battling the house fire, officials say he has minor burns on his wrists but “is fine at this time and working.”

It’s unknown what caused the fire, but the Deputy Chief says the way the home was constructed made it more susceptible to catch fire.

Moline fire officials say they will continue to monitor the home throughout the night.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

