Navy Pier’s ‘Chicago LIVE Again’ will celebrate city arts with free shows and fireworks

Payal Patel, Communications Director, Navy Pier, joins Paula Sands Live over Zoom to talk about the upcoming "Chicago LIVE Again" festival which is taking place over two days next weekend.

Navy Pier will host a series of outdoor performances Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. Titled “Chicago LIVE Again,” the free two-day festival will include performances produced by Broadway in Chicago, Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Porchlight Music Theatre Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Mercury Theater, Northlight Theatre, Black Ensemble Theater, the Joffrey Ballet, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance and other local cultural institutions and artists.

Performances will run continuously on the two main stages within Polk Bros Park at the Pier from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 and from noon to 9:30 p.m. for Sept. 25. The festival, which was funded by the Pritzker Foundation and the Illinois Office of Tourism, is designed for standing audiences, although attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and other appropriate items for family comfort.

At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25, the Navy Pier fireworks, funded by an anonymous donor, will be set to explode over Lake Michigan with the theme centered around the return of Chicago theater.

Get all the details at navypier.org.

