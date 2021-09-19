Advertisement

A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Rain Chances To Start The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll keep things sunny and bright for your Sunday, with highs soaring into the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight into Monday as the remnants of Nicholas move north. This may initially bring a bit of rain to the region by morning, but the better chance for precipitation will be a front approaching from the west later in the day. Look for showers and thunderstorms developing by late Monday afternoon/evening, with a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe. We’ll see rain continuing overnight before coming to an end early Tuesday. Once that front exits, cool, dry air takes over, making for a refreshing end to the summer season. Fall officially begins at 2:21 PM Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

