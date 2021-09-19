A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll keep things sunny and bright for your Sunday, with highs soaring into the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. Clouds will be on the increase overnight into Monday as the remnants of Nicholas move north. This may bring a bit of rain to the region, but the better chance for precipitation will be a front approaching from the west. Look for showers and thunderstorms by late Monday afternoon/evening, continuing overnight before ending early Tuesday. Once that front exits, cool, dry air takes over, making for a refreshing end to the summer season. Fall officially begins at 2:21 PM Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

