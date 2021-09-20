100 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Rock Island County, but the level is not as high as in recent weeks.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, there were 100 new cases since Friday. In addition, 37 patients are hospitalized in the county. The average age of the newly infected patients is 34. Last Monday, there were 125 new infections reported over three days.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 70s

5 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

10 girls younger than 13

4 men in their 70s

7 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

6 boys in their teens

10 boys younger than 13

The health department asks that you get vaccinated as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find how to get a shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

