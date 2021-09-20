Advertisement

18-year-old seriously injured in Henry County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois, Friday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on Henry County Road 1 near N2980th Avenue.

Troopers said a 1999 Green Honda Accord was southbound on Henry County Road, crossed over the center dividing line, and struck a 2006 Peterbilt Truck Tractor semi-trailer that was northbound.

The driver of the Honda Accord, an 18-year-old man from Geneseo, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 29-year-old man from Cambridge, refused medical attention, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate. 39-year-old Marshall...
Inmate dies after complaining of chest pains
Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
An Indiana man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.
Indiana man killed in Clayton County semi crash
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar