18-year-old seriously injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois, Friday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on Henry County Road 1 near N2980th Avenue.

Troopers said a 1999 Green Honda Accord was southbound on Henry County Road, crossed over the center dividing line, and struck a 2006 Peterbilt Truck Tractor semi-trailer that was northbound.

The driver of the Honda Accord, an 18-year-old man from Geneseo, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 29-year-old man from Cambridge, refused medical attention, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

