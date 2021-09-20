Advertisement

$327 million going to community assistance programs in Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new round of funding for community assistance programs Monday morning. $327 million will be available through the Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, and community block grants.

“We’re offering residents in need more access than ever before, to vital safety net programs that can prevent them from falling behind on payments, falling into debt, or risking their ability to get back to work,” said Governor Pritzker.

According to the governor, this is a $52 million increase from what the programs offered last year.

You can find out if you’re eligible for aid and apply here.

